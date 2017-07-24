Casa do Design - Identity









Casa do Design de Matosinhos is a design museum for exhibitions on the history and current state of portuguese design, as well as a curatorial platform to promote discussion on its future. It is also a core piece of the city's strategy to develop itself through the promotion of contemporary practices in the creative fields.



We were invited by esad—idea to design the museum's identity and to develop a visual language for its communication and physical presence.





Our initial premises were clear yet quite open. We believed the look and feel of this institution's communication should be fresh and provide opportunities for experimentation – a design museum's communication should be able to reflect the creativeness of its field's practitioners –, while having a strong and identitary language.















