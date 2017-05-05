Festival Papillons de Nuit 2015

Concept

In 2015, the Papillons de Nuit festival – which ranks among one of France’s largest festivals – called upon Murmure to develop its brand image.

For the past 15 years, the festival had operated by means of professional advice and upset on a yearly basis the graphic universe and codes that had been set up. The agency non only wished to improve this image and ageing method, but also set up an Artistic Direction in order to establish an enduring brand image, one that was highlighted by different graphic worlds for each yearly event.





Visual identity

For this year’s event, the Papillons de Nuit team and Murmure wished to break free from previous graphic codes, ensure it was more comfortable with its rural image whilst attracting a larger, younger and more urban-based audience.





The agency therefore made the creative decision to twist rural overtones and turn them into a strength, a proper brand image that is fun, contemporary and singular. Readable and current custom typography highlights organic graphic elements, manufactured by a screen and revealing an elegant, modern and festive graphic design that echoes those notions of simplicity and authenticity that are dear to the festival’s identity.