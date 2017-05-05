Festival Papillons de Nuit 2015

Concept
In 2015, the Papillons de Nuit festival – which ranks among one of France’s largest festivals – called upon Murmure to develop its brand image.
For the past 15 years, the festival had operated by means of professional advice and upset on a yearly basis the graphic universe and codes that had been set up. The agency non only wished to improve this image and ageing method, but also set up an Artistic Direction in order to establish an enduring brand image, one that was highlighted by different graphic worlds for each yearly event.
Visual identity
For this year’s event, the Papillons de Nuit team and Murmure wished to break free from previous graphic codes, ensure it was more comfortable with its rural image whilst attracting a larger, younger and more urban-based audience.
The agency therefore made the creative decision to twist rural overtones and turn them into a strength, a proper brand image that is fun, contemporary and singular. Readable and current custom typography highlights organic graphic elements, manufactured by a screen and revealing an elegant, modern and festive graphic design that echoes those notions of simplicity and authenticity that are dear to the festival’s identity.
Artist Poster
Merch
In situ
Digital
For its 15th anniversary, the festival has chosen to completely redesign its website.
The purpose was to create a website that is clear, modern and accessible, one that offers the association team perfect freedom when it comes to management. They wished to be completely independent when it came to updating the line-up, practical information or the festival’s rich news heading. The website also had to be able to evolve graphically and effortlessly over the course of the next 3 events. The agency worked tremendously hard on the design, in direct relationship with the festival team and while remaining attentive to their needs.
We developed a custom website based on a WordPress CMS. Fluid browsing is emphasised by a graphical user interface that changes with every season. The website, especially convenient for the public, has seen its traffic increase and was awarded the title of “Best Web-Supported Communication” among all French festivals during the 2015 Festival Awards.