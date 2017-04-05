Live
Behance Portfolio Review
See what it takes to build an incredible portfolio. Watch now →
Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Hao Zhuang
Taipei City, Taiwan
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
VISION LAB:s1-綠色台灣 GREEN / WILD
Graphic Design
Print Design
Packaging
1583
299
11
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/4/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Hao Zhuang
Taipei City, Taiwan
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
VISION LAB:s1-綠色台灣 GREEN / WILD
Graphic Design
Print Design
Packaging
1583
299
11
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/4/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Hao Zhuang
Taipei City, Taiwan
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
我們在文化裡爆炸 CULTURAL EXPLOTION
by
Hao Zhuang
96
425
Exhibition Design
,
Graphic Design
,
Print Design
2017台灣文博會主視覺 / Creative Expo Taiwan 2017 KV
by
Hao Zhuang
57
250
Graphic Design
,
Print Design
,
Advertising
Samsung VISION LAB
by
Hao Zhuang
11
107
Branding
,
Icon Design
,
Graphic Design
REAL TOKYO OFFICE - Ｍatcha filled (抹茶の詰め物)
by
Hao Zhuang
234
2469
Graphic Design
,
Print Design
,
Branding
UP TO 3742 台灣屋脊上
by
Multiple Owners
Hao Zhuang
SHI-CHING YANG
2247
35900
Featured On:
11/6/2016
Exhibition Design
,
Print Design
,
Typography
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Hao Zhuang
Taipei City, Taiwan
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
green
taiwan
wild
Samsung
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps