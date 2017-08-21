EGYD STUDIO
Vienna, Austria
BEAN LONER
1947
    Viennese record label Ashida Park assigned EGYD to create a music video for the release Loner by Berlin-based artist Bean. The song is characteri… Read More
    Viennese record label Ashida Park assigned EGYD to create a music video for the release Loner by Berlin-based artist Bean. The song is characterized by a dark atmosphere, profound bassline, and inciting beat. The music video and cover artwork visually reflect the musical style and emphasize the track's atmosphere. The outcome is a fully 3D-animated conjunction of occultism and contemporary club culture.
