About

Learning how to read is critical step in early education. But for far too many children, there are not enough reading resources available to them in their native language. A critical supply shortage of mother tongue literacy material, compounded by poor access and issues of affordability, results in children lagging behind in learning. Pratham Books’ StoryWeaver is an online platform that connects readers, authors, illustrators, and translators to create free stories for children around the world. Through StoryWeaver’s open source technology, openly licensed stories can be translated, remixed, or newly authored to expand the diversity of storybooks available to children, especially in native languages. In a little over a year, Storyweaver has expanded to offer books in over 60 languages. Teachers, literacy organizations, and parents can easily find resources that fit their students’ reading ability as well as their language preferences. All of StoryWeaver’s content is free to access and can be easily downloaded, accessed on multiple devices, or printed. Read Less

