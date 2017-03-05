Korokke, the comic (crowdfunding)

KOROKKE AND THE GIRL WHO SAID NO
Art: Jonatan Cantero
Script: Josep Busquet
This comic is available in: Spanish, English, French and Italian.
Goal: 11.000 €
Campaign duration: 30 days
Crowdfunding type: All or nothing*
*If the crowdfunding doesn't reach the 100%, the project won't be published
The story
People say there is an Oni that doesn’t eat humans like the others do. An Oni called Korokke whose deeds include defeating the betraying snake in the temple of the dark cherry tree, or crushing all the ninja-devils of the black lagoon. But are these legends true or they just like the others? Are they exaggerations? Is Korokke really the skillful fighter from those stories?
Whatever might the truth be, he is the only option left for Anzu, a young girl running away from everything. Disgrace has fallen upon her, but instead of accepting her destiny, she said “no” and faced it, even though she wouldn’t get an easy way out.
Anzu will find Korokke is not the kind of hero who fight the problems and defeat enemies.
Preview pages
Characters designs
Yokais encyclopedia
The special edition includes a 32 pages guide with the most crazy and bizarre yokais.
Sorry for not having these pages translated to english, the texts by Josep Busquet are funny as hell (and It will be translated to english, french and italian when published)
Three products available: Softcover, Special Edition (hardcover and includes a 32 pages Yokai Encyclopedia) and Artbook