Elisabeth Moss for NY Magazine.
Elisabeth Moss for NY Magazine.
Elisabeth Moss shot for NY Magazine. Shot by JUCO. Sets by Dustin Ruegger. Styled by Karla Welch and Rebecca Ramsey. Hair by Christian Marc. Make up by Sabrina Bedrani.
COATS!
by
Multiple Owners
Julia Galdo
JUCO Photo
159
882
Art Direction
,
Photography
,
Directing
NY Magazine the Cut featuring SOPHIA Linnewedel
by
Multiple Owners
Julia Galdo
JUCO Photo
108
581
Photography
,
Art Direction
SILVER!
by
Multiple Owners
Julia Galdo
JUCO Photo
35
378
Art Direction
,
Directing
Big Sean I Decided Album Art
by
Multiple Owners
Julia Galdo
JUCO Photo
182
1309
Featured On:
4/21/2017
Photography
House Party by JUCO and Dane Johnson
by
Multiple Owners
Julia Galdo
JUCO Photo
292
2451
Featured On:
2/19/2017
Art Direction
,
Photography
Credits
Julia Galdo
Los Angeles, CA, USA
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
JUCO Photo
Los Angeles, CA, USA
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
