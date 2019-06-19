Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Save to Collection
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Mirage Festival 2017
Cécile + Roger
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
6/19/2019
www.miragefestival.com/2017
Save to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Mirage Festival 2017
57
733
5
Published:
April 28th, 2017
Cécile + Roger
Follow
Following
Unfollow
ACT
Multiple Owners
Julien de Preux
Cécile + Roger
32
483
Module - Rentrée Numérique
Cécile + Roger
81
528
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
6/16/2019
Mirage festival 2016, Lyon
Cécile + Roger
1234
8131
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
4/13/2017
Rebond Grotesque
Cécile + Roger
468
2614
Dorothée Loustalot, Identité
Cécile + Roger
31
298
Postcard screenprinted
Cécile + Roger
28
220
Campagne Là pour toi 2016 - Association Stop Suicide
Cécile + Roger
16
215
Mirage festival 2015, Lyon
Cécile + Roger
37
239
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
5/2/2017
Fashion Curating, La Mode exposée
Cécile + Roger
116
1640
Bourses Déliées 2015, Fond Cantonal d'Art Contemporain
Cécile + Roger
12
157
Owners
Cécile + Roger
Geneva, Switzerland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Mirage Festival 2017
Client : Dolus et Dolus, Lyon Développement du site : Martin Laxenaire
57
733
5
Published:
April 28th 2017
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
,
Motion Graphics
,
Digital Art
,
Mirage Festival
art numérique
Digital Art
graphic design
swiss graphic design
cécile et roger
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.