The heart of sport in The Hague
Sportcampus Zuiderpark
The newly developed sports centre, located in the Zuiderpark (The Hague, The Netherlands) the best known sports park of the city, recently opened her doors on June 17th and 18th. It is the centre for sports and education in The Hague and surroundings. Athletes, event organizers and supporters come in this surrounding together to experience sports. It’s about team spirit and achieving your goals, at your own pace and ability. This makes Sportcampus Zuiderpark the heart of sports in The Hague. And with this in mind, Total Identity created the brand identity of Sportcampus Zuiderpark.
A ribbon flows around the building of Sportcampus Zuiderpark. Total Identity used that ribbon as the core element of the identity. The ribbon creates its own rhythm and dynamic and shows the connection of different perspectives and insights of sports. The brand visuals are derived from this symbolic ribbon. It’s a dynamic, three-dimensional shape in a notable colour that symbolizes movement and action. Motivate yourself to achieve your ultimate goal and give a little bit more to achieve an outstanding achievement on your own level.