The heart of sport in The Hague – Sportcampus Zuiderpark. Sport is an important source of power. A regular work out makes you healthier, more social, happier and it energizes you. That source of power can now be found at Sportcampus Zuiderpark. Here, the municipality of The Hague, the Haagse Hogeschool and ROC Mondriaan offer you a centre of sports and welcome everybody to move, work out or encourage their favourite athletes. Sportcampus Zuiderpark ‘Kom Verder’. The newly developed sports centre, located in the Zuiderpark (The Hague, The Netherlands) the best known sports park of the city, recently opened her doors on June 17th and 18th. It is the centre for sports and education in The Hague and surroundings. The building, athletes, event organizers, its surroundings, and supporters come together to experience sports. It’s about team spirit and achieving your goals, at your own pace and ability. This makes Sportcampus Zuiderpark the heart of sports in The Hague. And with this in mind, Total Identity created the brand identity of Sportcampus Zuiderpark. A ribbon flows round the building of Sportcampus Zuiderpark and Total Identity used that as the core element when creating the identity. The ribbon creates its own rhythm and dynamic and shows the connection of different perspectives and insights of sports. Also, the brand visuals are distracted from this symbolic ribbon. It’s a dynamic, three-dimensional shape in a notable colour that symbolizes movement and action. Motivate yourself to achieve your ultimate goal and give a little bit more to achieve an outstanding achievement on your own level. Read Less

