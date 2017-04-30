Jan Urschel
Singapore, Singapore
Message
Banu Defender - Star Citizen
2022
536
27
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Luxology Modo Octane Render
  • About

    About

    Did a ton of work for the just released Banu Defender for Star Citizen. Was a lot of fun building this up from sketches all the way to a finished… Read More
    Did a ton of work for the just released Banu Defender for Star Citizen. Was a lot of fun building this up from sketches all the way to a finished 3D model. You can read more about it and buy it here: https://robertsspaceindustries.com/comm-link/transmission/15862-Banu-Defender Read Less
    Published:
Additional color grading done by artists at Foundry 42/CIG 
Additional work for the sleeping compartment done by artists at Foundry 42/CIG 