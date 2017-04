About

Kaiju is the first Thai–Japanese fusion restaurant in Kuala Lumpur. The name Kaiju (怪獣) is a Japanese film genre that features giant monsters, so… Read More

Kaiju is the first Thai–Japanese fusion restaurant in Kuala Lumpur. The name Kaiju (怪獣) is a Japanese film genre that features giant monsters, so we created a Godzilla as the main logo and a Thai Dragon as it's nemesis. Read Less

Published: