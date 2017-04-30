Mercado da Pedra



Context





The Mercado da Pedra is a 13 years old company that operates in the sector of transformation, trade and application of precious and exotic natural stones. The company expanded its work to the luxury segment, with a work of stone even more exclusive to premium spaces namely in the hospitality market. So the brand redefined itself and its ID was no longer updated. The challenge was to create a global brand, repositioning Mercado da Pedra as a premium brand that offers a complete and dedicated service from briefing to implementation. The ID, stationery and catalogues symbolize Mercado da Pedra new positioning.



Idea





Luxury is about time. Like a rare and exclusive piece of jewellery, a limited edition.

The earth heritage meets technology and challenges human ability. The stone weight requires delicate strong hands and knowledge to shape the roughness of a solid and raw material. Mercado da Pedra stays honest to the precious natural stones taking the most exquisite and rare matter in the hands of experienced craftsman, interior designers and architects to create unique ambiences.