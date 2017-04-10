The constructive digital for sollab

About

Digital environment leads us to the synthesis of diverse tools, including those made for solving business tasks. A website for sollab, an engineering and construction design company, was made by art, technology and experiment intertwined. The key visual is a dynamic construction inspired by constructivism and suprematism. In the context of the project, we consider constructivism to be the keynote of modern architecture, and for exhibition stands in particular. Both design and construction are demonstrated through dynamics. Read Less

