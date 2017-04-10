The constructive digital for sollab
Digital environment leads us to the synthesis of diverse tools, including those made for solving business tasks. A website for sollab, an engineering and construction design company, was made by art, technology and experiment intertwined. The key visual is a dynamic construction inspired by constructivism and suprematism. In the context of the project, we consider constructivism to be the keynote of modern architecture, and for exhibition stands in particular. Both design and construction are demonstrated through dynamics.
The key object is generated automatically using the Grasshopper patch. By changing settings you can create a structure of different density, detail, and proportions, with different numbers of elements and materials. First of all, the patch generates a geometry box, then it creates a point cloud that will later become a base for a plain surface, and then those points rotate on three axes at the right angle. When geometry is generated, the patch randomly assigns different materials and colors to different objects.
Who makes it?
Erohnovich Roma, art-direction, design
Paul Saksin, design
Vladimir Kupriyanov, generative modeling
Andrey Novosad, motion graphics
Dmitriy Demidovsky, front-end developement
Alex Kanov, front-end, back-end developement
Glen Jan, lettering
Max Malakhov, visualisation, motion graphics
