Téo Taxi
Téo Taxi

Taxelco, a green and socially conscious company asked us to design a visual identity for their brand of electric taxis. To communicate the ecological side of the brand, the logotype created was inspired by the color most present in nature: green. Green has a soothing and refreshing side, and is also very dynamic. The brand’s equitable side was reflected in an inclusive way, introducing the typography in the form of the logotype, 
which it evokes the product, cars.

Creative Direction - Marie-Élaine Benoît
Art Direction - Philippe Gauthier, Sarah Déry
Copy writing - Thierry Faucher, Alain Forget
Photography - Thanh Pham





