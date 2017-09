About

INNOVATION is a unique event, conference and competition that addresses and defines the need of groundbreaking solutions and innovative approach … Read More

INNOVATION is a unique event, conference and competition that addresses and defines the need of groundbreaking solutions and innovative approach in the field of advertising, start-ups and e-commerce. But every creative solution needs a certain amount of mistakes that moves the comfort zone a little further. That’s why we decided to use the glitch effect to achieve visual distortion to create non-obvious objects and leave more space for imagination. Read Less

Published: