Au Sommet Place Ville-Marie
    Place Ville-Marie in Montreal The iconic building by I.M. Pei was inspired by the railroad on which it was built. We gave this monument a timeless new identity for a new 360˚ rooftop experience. Based on the unique architectural grid, we developed a distinct visual language that included custom typography and iconography. This allowed us to develop everything from interior signage to collateral material. Read Less
Place Ville Marie in Montreal

The iconic building by I.M. Pei was inspired by the railroad on which it was built. We gave this monument a timeless new identity for a new 360˚ rooftop experience. Based on the unique architectural grid, we developed a distinct visual language that included custom typography and iconography. This allowed us to develop everything from interior signage to collateral material.

Creative Direction - Marie-Élaine Benoît
Art Direction - Olivier Valiquette
Designer - Alice Ware
Photography - Thanh Pham





