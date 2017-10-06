Au Sommet Place Ville-Marie

About

Place Ville-Marie in Montreal The iconic building by I.M. Pei was inspired by the railroad on which it was built. We gave this monument a timeless new identity for a new 360˚ rooftop experience. Based on the unique architectural grid, we developed a distinct visual language that included custom typography and iconography. This allowed us to develop everything from interior signage to collateral material. Read Less

