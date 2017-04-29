Mass Effect Andromeda - User Interface Design

MASS EFFECT ANDROMEDA - BIOWARE MONTREAL
I am glad to finally share the conclusion of a 4.5 years in the making of Mass Effect Andromeda at Bioware Montreal as a Lead UI Artist. The work produced in this project was a great deal of collaborations with pretty much all departments at both Bioware Montreal and Edmonton. Also special thanks to all my fellow GUI Artists and Programmers for all their hard work on the game and for their creativity during my Odyssey at Bioware. The user interface in the game were a mix of augmented reality surface table concepts, interactive 3d props design, plenty of menus and HUD systems for gameplay support.