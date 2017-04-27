cloudandco design studio
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Braille smartwatch for visually impaired
Braille is beautiful.
The first moving braille smartwatch for the visually impaired. 
A powerful and cohesive look.
Art direction, product design, branding, envision, packaging, web, app, exhibition and photography for Dot Inc. by cloudandco.

Braille characters are expressed by the four cells built on the display. These cells are interactive. Touch the bottom left and right portions of the cell, and the touch sensors will respond to your gestures. 
285 million
vision-impaired communities in the world.  
95%
of blind people give up learning braille
Only 1%
of books are offered in braille
$2,000-
$13,000
Price of outdated braille technology

Dot reaches out to the forgotten


Awards
CANNES LIONS 2016
GOLD Product Design, Communication
GOLD Innovation - Innovative
CLIO 2016
GOLD Innovation, Product Innovation
CLIO Health 2016
GRAND PRIX  Product Innovation 
GRAND PRIX  Design 

Credits,
ID - Kihwan Joo, Youngwoo Choi, Jaesung Joo
GD - Nara Ok, Inwoo Kim
Concept Editor - Michelle JY Park