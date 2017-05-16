Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Ricardo Leite
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Encyclopedie
Graphic Design
Editorial Design
664
172
7
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/16/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Ricardo Leite
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Encyclopedie
Graphic Design
Editorial Design
664
172
7
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/16/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Encyclopedie
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Ricardo Leite
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
read_me
by
Ricardo Leite
68
470
Graphic Design
,
Branding
Men At Work FW16/17
by
Multiple Owners
Marta Veludo
Ricardo Leite
604
4139
Featured On:
12/19/2016
Art Direction
,
Animation
Rietveld School / TXT Department
by
Ricardo Leite
92
335
Graphic Design
exd´15 Biennale
by
Ricardo Leite
857
11145
Featured On:
10/13/2016
Graphic Design
Mr.Frank
by
Ricardo Leite
1425
28904
Featured On:
10/5/2016
Branding
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Encyclopedie
Published:
Credits
Ricardo Leite
Amsterdam, Netherlands
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
book design
graphic design
art direction
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps