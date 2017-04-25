Tim Tadder
Encinitas, CA, USA
Message
Nike Vision 2017 Training Collection
1903
271
14
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Premiere Pro

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Nike Vision 2017 Training Collection. A great example of how our studio uses one production budget to capture high quality stills photography and… Read More
    Nike Vision 2017 Training Collection. A great example of how our studio uses one production budget to capture high quality stills photography and motion content side by side. We create content, moving still, interactive, its all the same to our engine. Read Less
    Published:
Always love working with our friends at Built by Built, and Nike Vision. Our latest collaboration illustrates well today dynamic image creation landscape. We are asked to produce stills, motion and cinemagraphs in nearly every brief. Print for window displays, stills and motion for website and social channels, media everywhere. More media, and we love it. So fun to just create all types of imagery in a day.

Capturing content for today's all consuming demand, across multiple platforms. Such a rush. Enjoy our take on a winter's day from San Diego. Cheers!