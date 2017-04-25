Nike Vision 2017 Training Collection

Always love working with our friends at Built by Built, and Nike Vision. Our latest collaboration illustrates well today dynamic image creation landscape. We are asked to produce stills, motion and cinemagraphs in nearly every brief. Print for window displays, stills and motion for website and social channels, media everywhere. More media, and we love it. So fun to just create all types of imagery in a day.
Capturing content for today's all consuming demand, across multiple platforms. Such a rush. Enjoy our take on a winter's day from San Diego. Cheers!