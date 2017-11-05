Nico Inosanto
Neuchâtel, Switzerland
Devinyl the book
1005
265
14
Intern page printed by idm 444
Binding by Olivier Molleyres, Neuchâtel
Paper cover: Black 300g/m²
Intern: Curious Skin Black 135g/m²
Curious Skin White 135g/m²
Curious Matter Black Truffle 135g/m²
Printed in 20 copies

