Nico Inosanto
Neuchâtel, Switzerland
Devinyl the book
Graphic Design
Typography
Editing
1005
265
14
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/11/2017
Devinyl the book
Graphic Design
Typography
Editing
1005
265
14
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
5/11/2017
About
About
Published:
Intern page printed by
idm 444
Binding by Olivier Molleyres, Neuchâtel
Paper cover: Black 300g/m²
Intern: Curious Skin Black 135g/m²
Curious Skin White 135g/m²
Curious Matter Black Truffle 135g/m²
Printed in 20 copies
Devinyl typeface
available here
Thank You!
Kleide the book
by
Nico Inosanto
381
2774
Featured On:
4/12/2017
Graphic Design
,
Editing
,
Typography
Radikal the book
by
Nico Inosanto
199
1621
Featured On:
3/5/2017
Typography
,
Editorial Design
,
Graphic Design
Felice the book
by
Nico Inosanto
1037
7765
Featured On:
1/21/2017
Graphic Design
,
Editorial Design
,
Typography
Primera
by
Nico Inosanto
129
1055
Graphic Design
,
Typography
Nootype Specimen №1
by
Nico Inosanto
264
1316
Graphic Design
,
Typography
View Complete Profile →
Credits
Nico Inosanto
Neuchâtel, Switzerland
Tags
Typeface
book
font
line
vinyl
edition
