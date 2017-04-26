Discover
Donghyun Lim
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Monocle #103
Illustration
Digital Art
Editorial Design
4/26/2017
Donghyun Lim
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Monocle #103
Illustration
Digital Art
Editorial Design
4/26/2017
Illustrations for Monocle Magazine, Issue 103
Donghyun Lim
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Totaljobs
by
Donghyun Lim
258
1285
Illustration
,
Digital Art
,
Editorial Design
Collage
by
Donghyun Lim
566
2941
Featured On:
4/10/2017
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Digital Art
Because I Love You
by
Donghyun Lim
279
1996
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Digital Art
SHOP Magazine
by
Donghyun Lim
498
3397
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Editorial Design
Study
by
Donghyun Lim
1165
6255
Featured On:
8/15/2016
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Digital Art
Illustrations for Monocle Magazine, Issue 103
Donghyun Lim
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Tags
Monocle
editorial
magazine
