Telenor Yng — Identity
    A familiar challenge for many big brands today is how to reach the digital natives. How to reach those who mislike the fake and see beyond tradit… Read More
    A familiar challenge for many big brands today is how to reach the digital natives. How to reach those who mislike the fake and see beyond traditional marketing tricks? Our approach became to focus on unbranding as a fundament, creating a visual identity that uses minimalistic layout and elements to promote the bare essentials. Read Less
