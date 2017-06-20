YIPS – a term popularized by the former golf champion Tommy Armour – is the loss of fine motor skills in athletes. The yips affects nearly one-half of all mature golfers. The start-up Tyche developed a product that helps golfers to control their movement disorder and to get their game back again.





A clear and highly intelligible corporate identity was essential to differentiate from the markets competitors. The huge amount of white space, with little use of the color green, plain typography in combination with very bold and eye-catching visuals communicate the therapeutic product in a serious and also striking way.

