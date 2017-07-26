



The Camerata Salzburg was founded in 1952 by teachers and students of the Salzburg Mozarteum. The symphony and opera orchestra established itself very quickly and belongs to the permanent ensemble of the Salzburg Festival today. Over the years the highly prestigious orchestra failed to communicate core values and became hardly visible.



Bruch—Idee&Form was commissioned to create the new identity system. The aim was to communicate the full of the revolutionary energy and individuality and yet classically stringent style of their musicians. The new wordmark communicates the orchestras openess, flexibility and individual approach while opposing the orchestra to their audience. The two semi-circles create a very flexible space to communicate music venues, cooperations, sub-brands or everything else that comes to the orchestras mind.



The strong and extensive use of the workdmark increases the Cameratas visibility, supports them to reach a younger audience and puts their matter—compositions, artists, music venues and so on—right in the middle.





