The Environmental Cost of a day on Earth

EARTH DAY
The environmental cost of one day on Earth
For Earth Day 2017, CNN's Econundrum series asks what is the environmental impact of 24 hours on Earth.
A lot can happen in 24 hours
With more than seven billion of us going about our business on planet earth
By this time tomorrow, around another 350,000 babies will have been born
Think of the impact – and the traces we leave behind
The average American throws away 2kg of trash every single day
And almost half their food.
In 24 hours, the average Emirati uses 571 litres of clean water per day.
And the world loses upwards of 80,000 acres of rainforest
And in 24 hours each Icelander uses 150 kilowatt hours of electricity, the highest in the world.
Supporting life is costing the earth.
Most human impact is a direct consequence of consumption.
