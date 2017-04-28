Yukai Du
London, United Kingdom
Message
The Environmental Cost of a day on Earth
2537
547
23
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Yukai Du
London, United Kingdom
Message
The Environmental Cost of a day on Earth
2537
547
23
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Published:
EARTH DAY 
The environmental cost of one day on Earth
For Earth Day 2017, CNN's Econundrum series asks what is the environmental impact of 24 hours on Earth.



A lot can happen in 24 hours


With more than seven billion of us going about our business on planet earth
By this time tomorrow, around another 350,000 babies will have been born


Think of the impact – and the traces we leave behind


The average American throws away 2kg of trash every single day
And almost half their food.


In 24 hours, the average Emirati uses 571 litres of clean water per day.
And the world loses upwards of 80,000 acres of rainforest


And in 24 hours each Icelander uses 150 kilowatt hours of electricity, the highest in the world.


Supporting life is costing the earth.
Most human impact is a direct consequence of consumption.




FULL AIMATION





STORYBOARD

COLOUR BOARD


Thank you!
More projects on my Website and more work-in-progress on my Instagram