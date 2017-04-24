Sergey Kolesov
Lyon, France
Dishonored2 paintings
1927
443
24
Dishonored2 game, in-game paintings/memories of Delilah
-But I want to come to court like Jessamine! 
-I told you, dear, when you're older. Perhaps next year. 
-I didn't break it! 
-Would you like to tell me who did? 
-My mother is sick. She needs help! 
-Your mother kicked off while you were out begging. She’s another bag of bones now, girl. 
Throne room painting