Dishonored2 paintings

Dishonored2 game, in-game paintings/memories of Delilah
-But I want to come to court like Jessamine!
-I told you, dear, when you're older. Perhaps next year.
...
-I told you, dear, when you're older. Perhaps next year.
...
>
-I didn't break it!
-Would you like to tell me who did?
...
-Would you like to tell me who did?
...
>
-My mother is sick. She needs help!
-Your mother kicked off while you were out begging. She’s another bag of bones now, girl.
...
-Your mother kicked off while you were out begging. She’s another bag of bones now, girl.
...
>
Throne room painting