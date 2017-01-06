Signo Malhela /// 96 - 111

Discover
About
About
ink on paper, drawn with a wooden skewer
Published:
discover more on
http://signomalhela.tumblr.com/
Thank You!
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Nude Drawings - untitled
by
Stephan Guenther
15
61
Drawing
ESSENZ - the handover
by
Stephan Guenther
25
84
Illustration
,
Drawing
Fajra Koro 01
by
Stephan Guenther
37
132
Drawing
Fajra Koro 00
by
Stephan Guenther
4
47
Drawing
MOON - game vision
by
Stephan Guenther
5
27
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
Game Design
Basic Info
ink on paper, drawn with a wooden skewer
Published:
Credits
Stephan Guenther
Mainz, Germany
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
Signo Malhela
black
dark
sign
Silhouette
ink
Drawing
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
