Pinterest Home Trends 2017 Illustrations

A series of illustrations for Pinterest and the '20 Trends that will make your home work' - a part of their yearly trend research Pinsights. They wanted to showcase 3 main rooms that represent some of the top home decor trends on their website, like hanging plants, removable wallpaper, terracotta pots, round mirrors etc. Based on the ideas and keywords from the lovely people at Pinterest, I've worked around these three rooms, that come together in the 'Future Home Daydreaming' concept: Temporary Eternity, Infinite Reflection and Singular Abundance. Read Less

