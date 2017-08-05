Located in the heart of Soho, Disrepute is a members bar with a rich heritage of establishment and scandal. Grounded on secrecy, seduction and clandestine affairs, our approach takes inspiration from Soho’s most notorious eras of concealed communications and discrete symbols. Focussed on characters and stories, there is a strong sense of narrative that runs through every touch point within the collateral.





Snippets of notes left behind suggest back–stories of past love, intimacy and people. We have used fragments of notes sent between John Profumo, his wife Valerie Hobson and mistress Christine Keeler as sample content as a subtle nod towards the history of the bar.





www.disrepute.co.uk