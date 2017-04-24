Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Stefano Gardel
Lugano, Switzerland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Neon Desert
Photography
Fine Arts
Digital Photography
546
147
6
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/24/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Stefano Gardel
Lugano, Switzerland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Neon Desert
Photography
Fine Arts
Digital Photography
546
147
6
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/24/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Stefano Gardel
Lugano, Switzerland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Return to Forever
by
Stefano Gardel
30
130
Featured On:
3/27/2017
Fine Arts
,
Photography
,
Digital Photography
Electric Lines
by
Stefano Gardel
94
296
Pervading Darkness
by
Stefano Gardel
107
597
Photography
,
Digital Photography
,
Fine Arts
Looming Kowloon
by
Stefano Gardel
65
462
Photography
,
Fine Arts
,
Digital Photography
Inner Pace
by
Stefano Gardel
328
2531
Featured On:
10/23/2016
Photography
,
Fine Arts
,
Digital Photography
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Stefano Gardel
Lugano, Switzerland
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
desert
dunes
California
sand
Space
neon
Landscape
Nature
alien
silence
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps