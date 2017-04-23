The book with 304 pages and more than 300 photos and illustrations will not only inspire readers, but also enable them to exchange, cooperate, and initiate projects with creatives and designers from Berlin that transcend cultures and nations, and that promote an open society and a free world.





Berlin Design Digest

100 successful projects, products, and processes





Design: Brousse & Ruddigkeit

Editors: Robert Eysoldt & Raban Ruddigkeit

Publisher: Slanted Publishers

Release: April 2017

Volume: 304 pages + 8-pages folded cover + more than 300 images

Format: 16 × 24 cm

Language: English

Performance: flap soft cover with open back, thread stitching

Cover: 3 different cover designs

ISBN: 978-3-9818296-0-0

Price: 30,- Euro





