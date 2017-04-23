Berlin is a creative hot spot. With its remarkable history, its cosmopolitan attitude, and its many interdisciplinary experiments and trends, Berlin is attracting more and more creative-industry movers and shakers and startup founders from across the globe.
To celebrate the ten-year anniversary of UNESCO naming Berlin a “City of Design,” the editors Robert Eysoldt, a strategic and creative consultant, and Raban Ruddigkeit, a designer and editor, have assembled 100 successful projects, products, and processes by 75 Berlin agencies, design labs, public initiatives, networks, and universities, which currently connect Berlin with the world.
This book juxtaposes innovative experiments and trendsetting initiatives with mega-projects that are relevant to business as well. From architecture to humanitarian design and open source projects, via fashion, product, and communication design.
In addition, twelve experts in design and communications offer their thoughts on various design disciplines and processes. including impulses from Anita Tillmann (Premium Group, Berlin), Nikolaus Hafermaas (ArtCenter, Los Angeles), Lars Krückeberg, Wolfram Putz, and Thomas Willemeit (GRAFT, Berlin).
The book with 304 pages and more than 300 photos and illustrations will not only inspire readers, but also enable them to exchange, cooperate, and initiate projects with creatives and designers from Berlin that transcend cultures and nations, and that promote an open society and a free world.
Berlin Design Digest
100 successful projects, products, and processes
Design: Brousse & Ruddigkeit
Editors: Robert Eysoldt & Raban Ruddigkeit
Publisher: Slanted Publishers
Release: April 2017
Volume: 304 pages + 8-pages folded cover + more than 300 images
Format: 16 × 24 cm
Language: English
Performance: flap soft cover with open back, thread stitching
Cover: 3 different cover designs
ISBN: 978-3-9818296-0-0
Price: 30,- Euro
#berlindesigndigest
Here to buy: http://www.slanted.de/shop/berlin-design-digest