Creatures 2

Compilation of recent personal illustrations about creatures and coats of arms guardians.
Chimera
The interpretation of chimera – a monstrous hybrid creature with the body of a lion, with the head of a goat arising from its back, and a tail that end with a snake's head.
Amsterdam
The interpretation of the coat of arms of Amsterdam. The golden lion with a ribbon with three Saint Andrew's Crosses and the Imperial Crown of Austria.
Berlin
Two-headed bear as the interpretation of the coat of arms of Berlin.
