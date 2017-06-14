Ivan Belikov
Chelyabinsk, Russian Federation
Message
Message
Creatures 2
1648
404
23
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Compilation of recent personal illustrations about creatures and coats of arms guardians.
Chimera
The interpretation of chimera – a monstrous hybrid creature with the body of a lion, with the head of a goat arising from its back, and a tail that end with a snake's head.

Amsterdam
The interpretation of the coat of arms of Amsterdam. The golden lion with a ribbon with three Saint Andrew's Crosses and the Imperial Crown of Austria.

Berlin
Two-headed bear as the interpretation of the coat of arms of Berlin.

Thanks for watching!
hello@ivanbelikov.com

Follow me on instagram
 Prints available on society6



About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.