DICHTER. 3

About

What an awesome project this was! Plint asked me to illustrate a whole magazine filled with poems for children from 6-106. Which made for this dr… Read More

What an awesome project this was! Plint asked me to illustrate a whole magazine filled with poems for children from 6-106. Which made for this dreamy, soft and sweet world, built from paper, spices and rocks. www.plint.nl Read Less

Published: