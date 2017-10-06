2016 in Photobooks

Wannabe, by Elisa González Miralles, is a shocking photographic tale about interpersonal relationships, stereotypes, identity building and objectification, taking the phenomena of Japanese love dolls as a starting point: hyperrealistic silicone dolls that are made to order, down to the customer's most minutely detailed specifications.
"A", from Alejandro Marote, compiles the results of a study that explores the dependent relationship established between human beings and their urban environments, and the way in which – after realizing that this oppressive relationship alienates them from their own essence – they free themselves from it in order to return to a primitive state where they are in direct contact with nature.
"B" is the second stage of evolution in the study of the plastic transformation undergone by matter. After leaving the city (book "A"), Marote heads towards a place where the two main coastal plains – the vertical line formed by the palm tree and the horizontal line of the sea – are responsible for preserving a constant geometric pulse. The "Cross" that is born from this encounter unveils the secrets hidden in the change of states that matter itself undergoes, thus opening a door through which we can travel from a solid reality towards the frontiers of liquid abstraction.
In this book, Alejandro Marote shows the results from a study on the refraction of light in water. The speed that light travels in order to go through water allows us to break the algorithm of digital images and dive into the depths of the screen, to that place where the pixel is born.
The Castle, by Federico Clavarino is a building made out of images, composed of four parts. The first chapter, “The Dead”, refers to the modern origin myth: the events that lead to the composition of contemporary Europe. The second chapter, “The Organizing Principles”, has to do with the articulation of power and authority, which form the foundation of European societies. Next, “The Castle” explores the resulting building, showing its elements of separation and control. Finally, the fourth chapter, “At Twilight”, is at once a prophecy and a call.
In 1953, Spain and the United States signed a mutual defense and economic support pact, in which they agreed to build an air base in Rota, Cádiz. Some 2,400 of the 8,000 hectares that comprise this municipality belong to the base, and the landscape of this small town is characterized by the constant presence of a fence, which, despite constituting a physical barrier between communities, lets American customs and traditions seep through.
During his residence in Miami, and through documentation of historical images published in the local press, Julio Galeote reflects on an urban environment that builds realities based on the representation of fictions, such as that of living in this city of leisure. The objects that he uses, despite being easily recognizable, yield new perceptive views of daily life due to their placement outside of their normal context.
"There once was a place, in the Panamanian jungle, where a handful of Americans believed to have found the Promised Land. Known as the Zonians, these people were stripped of their privileges in 1999 when their land ceased to be a North American territory. Today, some are returning home, one century after the construction of the artery that has united two oceans" Matías Costa.
"Propositions" brings together four photographic series by Max de Esteban. These works are linked together in a sequence that reveals the variety of themes. Max de Esteban contributes ideas, thoughts and aphorisms that invite us to enter into their complexity and forceful delicacy.
“In a state of insecurity, mechanized control instruments gain particular significance. The surveillance and inspection of data is fully automated and emits alarm signals, upon which the human being has to make a decision. Everybody is happy when the device fulfills its purpose and sends warning signals when the need arises. The belief in the machine and its logical gearing mechanism stems from the idea that the human being itself is a machine.” "Fritz Franz Vogel