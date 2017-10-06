2016 in Photobooks













"B" is the second stage of evolution in the study of the plastic transformation undergone by matter. After leaving the city (book "A"), Marote heads towards a place where the two main coastal plains – the vertical line formed by the palm tree and the horizontal line of the sea – are responsible for preserving a constant geometric pulse. The "Cross" that is born from this encounter unveils the secrets hidden in the change of states that matter itself undergoes, thus opening a door through which we can travel from a solid reality towards the frontiers of liquid abstraction.











