Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Rasmus Hjortshøj
Copenhagen, Denmark
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
K R Ø Y E R S P L A D S
Architecture
Photography
514
176
4
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/22/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Rasmus Hjortshøj
Copenhagen, Denmark
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
K R Ø Y E R S P L A D S
Architecture
Photography
514
176
4
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/22/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Krøyers Plads by Vilhelm Lauritzen Arkitekter and COBE Copenhagen, Denmark
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Rasmus Hjortshøj
Copenhagen, Denmark
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
H A R B O U R B A T H
by
Rasmus Hjortshøj
39
178
Architecture
,
Photography
W A S T E L A N D
by
Rasmus Hjortshøj
37
150
Architecture
,
Photography
,
Interaction Design
Z O L L V E R E I N
by
Rasmus Hjortshøj
88
321
Photography
,
Architecture
C O C O
by
Rasmus Hjortshøj
145
686
Architecture
,
Photography
F E L D K A P E L L E
by
Rasmus Hjortshøj
169
1028
Featured On:
2/15/2017
Architecture
,
Photography
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Krøyers Plads by Vilhelm Lauritzen Arkitekter and COBE Copenhagen, Denmark
Published:
Credits
Rasmus Hjortshøj
Copenhagen, Denmark
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
Krøyers Plads
harbour
front
architecture
copenhagen
cobe
vla
brick
living
residential
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps