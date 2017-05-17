GM Concept UI













DRIVER CONSOLE



The central framework for the design was centered around the Driver Console, and structurally defined the graphic language given it’s form factor - the two circular dials functioning as the central element of which the main interface was built around.. The team loved the idea of every graphic command emanating from and respecting this circular framework, and then utilized their developed style and framework to inform the rest of the design components..



Perhaps the biggest ‘oh shit’ moment was the introduction of the AR overlay in the Driver Console.. This view mode takes a recording of the driver’s view and augments it with helpful graphic overlays pointing out features in the road that warrant attention.. The full blown concept was to have the AR also exist in the windshield, but for the purposes of the car show deadline, that wasn’t possible.. Regardless, this feature was certainly a glimpse into what the future holds for real-time overlays and tracking of the driving terrain — Sci Fi to the max..













