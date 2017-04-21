99 years of tradition, entrepreneurship and excellent craftsmanship:

This is what Treuleben & Bishof, founded in 1917 and famous for its calendars, notebooks and small leather goods, stands for. Family run until 2016, a new era now begins on the backdrop of old values and a wonderful history.

Our first task was dedicated to our new heroes: How should the new paper products be perceived, what are its core values and who are their future compagnions? A new, unique paper was created, a gilt edge in a special colour was coined and we reinvented the book pocket – these are all parts of the new calendars and notebooks, bound in finest calf leather.





The brand was shortened to a concise „Treuleben“ only, standing for ‚loyalty‘ and ‚life‘, and is complemented with a signet depicting a „T“ in addition to the date 1917, the founding year. The typography of Treuleben stems from its first retail store and was drawn by hand, embracing the 21st century. Dark blue and coral are the new corporate colours and Avenir Next is the corporate font.





We were also in charge of developing a new product range for Treuleben – the Work Life Calendar aiming to create a more balanced life and a moon calendar depicting the moon phases, which is best used at night.