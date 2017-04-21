Phone Series

About

I wanted to explore my limits. I took these images with phone only. I would like to make illusion, something manipulative. I often work with Photoshop and dslr cameras, but I wanted to know what’s possible when the Idea is more important than the technics. Read Less

