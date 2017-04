INFO

Technicolor nebula swirl like cyclones across a sub-atomic realm. An endless stream of geometries sequence through the stratification of an atmospheric order that signals life. This is the primordial inception of a new world, in a preternatural cosmos.GMUNK's Orbis Integra maps an evolutionary thrust through the surfacing momentum of a biological process. We’re in an ephemeral realm, where the material and non-material churn together like the clash of two infinite oceans.Change is constant and violent in this time/space continuum. But there is order here.A sonar intelligence births the foundation for all creation. Vibrations seize the membrane, conducting the shimmering imminence of a push outward. The particles become tentacles reaching for some unknown perimeter. With the force of a coronal mass ejection , a conscious part searching for its unconscious whole. Stardust floats in a primordial wave. Clashing against the physics of predestination, gravity reveals the molecular pattern that is our emergent code. Integra witnesses the unleashing of a world in which there is a willful, conscious impulse in nature. Where the cymatic phenomena are experienced as transitory objects. Kinetic monuments that show us the shape of a frequency that would otherwise remain invisible. Unperceived. Unknown.