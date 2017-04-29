Orbis Integra
Technicolor nebula swirl like cyclones across a sub-atomic realm. An endless stream of geometries sequence through the stratification of an atmospheric order that signals life. This is the primordial inception of a new world, in a preternatural cosmos.
GMUNK's Orbis Integra maps an evolutionary thrust through the surfacing momentum of a biological process. We’re in an ephemeral realm, where the material and non-material churn together like the clash of two infinite oceans.
Change is constant and violent in this time/space continuum. But there is order here.A sonar intelligence births the foundation for all creation. Vibrations seize the membrane, conducting the shimmering imminence of a push outward. The particles become tentacles reaching for some unknown perimeter. With the force of a coronal mass ejection, a conscious part searching for its unconscious whole. Stardust floats in a primordial wave. Clashing against the physics of predestination, gravity reveals the molecular pattern that is our emergent code.
Orbis Integra witnesses the unleashing of a world in which there is a willful, conscious impulse in nature. Where the cymatic phenomena are experienced as transitory objects. Kinetic monuments that show us the shape of a frequency that would otherwise remain invisible. Unperceived. Unknown.
THE FILM
Orbis Integra is a statement of celestial birth, vigorous expansion and ensuing destruction, encountered through cinematographic vignettes of practical assessments. Activation Materials are manipulated utilizing a series of dynamic heat and vibration sources to simulate natural phenomena. Subatomic Behavior was researched, as well as Quantum Theory and Intelligent Pulse methods, applying the techniques of Cymatics to induce a generative awareness of terrestrial material.
High-speed cinematography was employed to freeze these hastily occurring reactive statements, rendering the ephemeral as a deep ponderance of format, pattern and composition. Specialized macro lenses were operated to plunge deep inside, rendering a viewport that examined these phenomena in macroscopic fidelity. Qualia Science was also a focus to drive the auditory experience, sympathized by a captivating soundscape to induce a meditative state of cosmic consciousness.
THE APPROACH
Super collaborators Munko McMunkster, Call Me Peter Clark and Dr Joseph Albert Picardconceived a variety of practical experiments, researching elements such as multi-color sand, fine crystals, dry ice, iron filings & glitter and soapy bubble mixtures. The main motivation for these experiments was to capture the vibration and movement of the materials affected by physical forces such a Heat, Wind and Cymatic Vibrations - giving the materials a life and narrative of their own.
To accomplish this, Chladni Plates of different shapes, Mechanical Vibrators and Function Generators were employed to produce the Cymatic stimulations, and fabulous Production Designer Arne Knudsen was tasked with executing the experiments on shoot day under a ridiculous array of film lights and uncomfortable heat.
The ultra-lovely peoples at JOJX produced the 2 day shoot in collaboration with Gayatri Roshen - all executed on a shoestring budget - essentially pulling off a miracle of spreadsheet ninja work. To film these practical phenomena, the team necessitated Dr Picardto wizard on a variety of photographic techniques, using a specialized Innovision Optics Probe Lens System to get intimately close-up to the experiments.
Charles Berquist, another renowned Cinematographer and homie, was generous enough to employ his PhantomFlex 4K camera and also assisted as 2nd AC, DIT and overall brain support for the funky machine. The studies were captured anywhere between 240fps to 1000fps, depending on the situation, essentially rendering 2 second moments as 20-30 seconds of epic material statements.
ORBIS INTEGRA CREDIT LIST
Director: GMUNK
Executive Producer: Gayatri Roshan
Production Company: JOJX
JOJX Creative Director: Jackson Morton
JOJX Executive Producer: Joe Care
Line Producer: Rich Epstein
Director of Photography: Dr Joseph Picard
1st AC: Devin Keebler
2nd AC: Brian Williamson
Practical Wizard: Peter Clark
Art Director: Arne Knudsen
DIT: Charles Berquist
Camera Rental: Charles Berquist
Gaffer: Shane Salyards
Key Grip: Tony Giordano
Composers: Ólafur Arnalds & Nils Frahm, Steve Hauschildt
Director
at JOJX
