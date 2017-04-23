NIGHTLIGHTS





Nobrow Press, 2016

64 pages

22 x 29 cms

Hardback

ISBN 9781910620137





Every night, tiny lights appear out of the darkness in Sandy’s bedroom. She catches them and creates wonderful creatures to play with until she falls asleep, and in the morning she brings them back to life in her whimsical drawings. When a mysterious new girl appears at school, Sandy’s drawings are noticed for the first time… but Morfie’s fascination with Sandy’s talent soon turns into something far more sinister.