NATUZZI Harmony
NATUZZI ITALIA - Harmony

A series of 40 illustrations comprised to make a heritage animation video for 
Natuzzi at Salone Del Mobile Milano 2017.

Illustrations: Spiros Halaris 
Direction: Ditroit Studio 
Music: Smider
Agency: 2DM Management 
