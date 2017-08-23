Discover
Spiros Halaris
New York, NY, USA
NATUZZI Harmony
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
8/23/2017
Spiros Halaris
New York, NY, USA
NATUZZI Harmony
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
8/23/2017
NATUZZI ITALIA -
Harmony
A series of 40 illustrations comprised to make a heritage animation video for
Natuzzi
at
Salone Del Mobile
Milano 2017.
Illustrations: Spiros Halaris
Direction: Ditroit Studio
Music: Smider
Agency: 2DM Management
Thank You!
Spiros Halaris
New York, NY, USA
PRINTEMPS Beauté
by:
Spiros Halaris
Illustration
17
116
YOOX Sakura 2017
by:
Spiros Halaris
Illustration
144
1231
Featured On:
5/3/2017
Madame Figaro
by:
Spiros Halaris
Illustration
136
974
Featured On:
4/17/2017
Gucci Amfora
by:
Spiros Halaris
Illustration
253
1803
Featured On:
6/30/2017
California Blues
by:
Spiros Halaris
Illustration
125
446
Featured On:
5/30/2017
Spiros Halaris
New York, NY, USA
