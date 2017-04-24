Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Luke Hoban
Wellington, New Zealand
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Pike River website
Interaction Design
Web Design
UI/UX
1124
236
14
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/24/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Luke Hoban
Wellington, New Zealand
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Pike River website
Interaction Design
Web Design
UI/UX
1124
236
14
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/24/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
An explosion ripped through the remote Pike River mine on the West Coast of the South Island, killing 29 men.
Published:
pikeriver.co.nz
Pike River website
An explosion ripped through the remote Pike River mine on the West Coast of the South Island, killing 29 men.
–
Fonts used: (Helvetica Neue and Freight Pro)
© 2017
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Luke Hoban
Wellington, New Zealand
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
The Dark Side of Fashion
by
Luke Hoban
120
1122
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Motion Graphics
Pulse News
by
Luke Hoban
102
993
Interaction Design
,
UI/UX
,
Web Design
Visual Brief
by
Multiple Owners
Luke Hoban
X S
336
2049
Featured On:
2/10/2017
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Editorial Design
Pike River Mine
by
Luke Hoban
563
4256
Featured On:
1/11/2017
Graphic Design
,
Editorial Design
,
Typography
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
An explosion ripped through the remote Pike River mine on the West Coast of the South Island, killing 29 men.
Published:
Credits
Luke Hoban
Wellington, New Zealand
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
Mining
Website
type
Pike River
New Zealand
disaster
explosion
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps