Rodrigo Maltchique
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Relearning Altruism
Art Direction
Photography
Fashion
Rodrigo Maltchique
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Relearning Altruism
Art Direction
Photography
Fashion
About
Flagcx was invited by GDR Creative Intelligence, a London based think tank to illustrate their 2017 report: Altruism - we not only created the co…
Flagcx was invited by GDR Creative Intelligence, a London based think tank to illustrate their 2017 report: Altruism - we not only created the cover but developed a facebook canvas.
Flagcx was invited by GDR Creative Intelligence, a London based think tank to illustrate their 2017 report: Altruism - we not only created the cover but developed a
facebook canvas
.
Rodrigo Maltchique
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Converse - ONE CLASSIC MANY COLORS
by
Rodrigo Maltchique
44
201
Advertising
,
Photography
,
Fashion
Rainha
by
Rodrigo Maltchique
7
61
Advertising
,
Photography
,
Fashion
Liniker for Axe Find Your Magic
by
Rodrigo Maltchique
13
75
Art Direction
,
Photography
,
Advertising
Melissa CZO
by
Rodrigo Maltchique
17
124
Fashion
,
Photography
,
Art Direction
Etudes Beaute
by
Rodrigo Maltchique
257
2398
Art Direction
,
Fashion
,
Photography
View Complete Profile →
Basic Info
Flagcx was invited by GDR Creative Intelligence, a London based think tank to illustrate their 2017 report: Altruism - we not only created the cover but developed a facebook canvas.
Credits
Rodrigo Maltchique
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Tags
altruism
maltchique
FlagCX
cubocc
mirror
Mirrored Images
Twins
fashion photography
clouds
SKY
