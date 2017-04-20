Rodrigo Maltchique
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Relearning Altruism
Flagcx was invited by GDR Creative Intelligence, a London based think tank to illustrate their 2017 report: Altruism - we not only created the cover but developed a facebook canvas.