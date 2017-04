About

Hartford Dry Cleaners were looking to produce a new identity system and web application as they approached their 25th year in business. The exper… Read More

Hartford Dry Cleaners were looking to produce a new identity system and web application as they approached their 25th year in business. The experienced dry cleaning team pride themselves in a quality service and wanted to target the wider Hartford community. Minimal design and a fashion industry inspired colour palette produces a distinctly modern brand image. Animated illustrations and straight-talking copy further emphasise a progressive approach to garment care. Read Less

Published: