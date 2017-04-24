Multiple Owners
Type With Pride: Gilbert font
Type With Pride: the Gilbert font project

On 31 March, 2017, Gilbert Baker the creator of the iconic Rainbow Flag sadly passed away. Mr. Baker was both an LGBTQ activist and artist, and was known for helping friends create banners for protests and marches. To honor the memory of Gilbert Baker, NewFest and NYC Pride partnered with Ogilvy & Mather and Fontself to create free fonts inspired by the design language of the iconic Rainbow Flag, the typeface was named 'Gilbert' after Mr. Baker.

Learn more about Type With Pride at typewithpride.com
The Gilbert font family was originally designed for striking headlines and statements that could live on banners for rallies and protests and it is now currently being built out into a whole family of weights and styles, for free.

A preview version of Gilbert is available on typewithpride.com with two fonts, a standard vector OpenType font that can be used anywhere and a color vector OpenType-SVG font, usable in Photoshop CC 2017. 

Learn more about the specificities of color fonts and third-party applications support on Fontself’s dedicated website: colorfonts.wtf

While the typeface artwork was created in Illustrator CC and converted into font files with Fontself for Illustrator, a custom build of this font creation add-on has been developed to generate color vector fonts.  

Follow us here on Behance and check our development blog as we'll push more news about additional font weights, styles and a creative contest.
Gilbert Baker was both an LGBTQ activist and artist, and was known for helping friends create banners for protests and marches. In the spirit of Mr. Baker's creative and collaborative nature, we've created free downloadable art intended to be printed and held high at pride events, protests and rallies.