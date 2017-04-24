Type With Pride: Gilbert font

The Gilbert font family was originally designed for striking headlines and statements that could live on banners for rallies and protests and it is now currently being built out into a whole family of weights and styles, for free.
A preview version of Gilbert is available on typewithpride.com
with two fonts, a standard vector OpenType font that can be used anywhere and a color vector OpenType-SVG font, usable in Photoshop CC 2017.
Learn more about the specificities of color fonts and third-party applications support on Fontself’s dedicated website: colorfonts.wtf
While the typeface artwork was created in Illustrator CC and converted into font files with Fontself for Illustrator, a custom build of this font creation add-on has been developed to generate color vector fonts.
Follow us here on Behance and check our development blog as we'll push more news about additional font weights, styles and a creative contest.