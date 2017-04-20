Agencia Gráfica is a printer known for the quality of their work. They requested us to renew their logo and graphic identity to improve their visual image among their clients and and to organize better their commercial and management work.





The design aims to avoid the usual visual clichés related to printing and to give value to those which define its essence: typography, mass reproduction, ink, etc. A flexible logo is created with different graphic outcomes.





The logo has been created using the "Isaac Sans" font family, designed by Marcos Dopico (Mays Types). Isaac Sans is quality and not widespread used font with many typographic variants. Its geometric proportions suited well with the identity ideas.



