Perspectives is a Self Initiated Project exploring the perception of volume and the three dimensions through colour, form and light. A series of geometries have been photographed mixing textures and tones that pretend to feature tridimensional pieces in a first reading. The shapes are not perfect and reveal some unatural characteristics as light breaks the illusion creating a contradictory direction in space underlined by it´s casted shadows.
