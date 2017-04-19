—





Two22 is an organic serum line for customized skin care, the system relies on two stages: the first stage is a diagnosis through a genetic test by sending a buccal swab sample over mail, which is analyzed and delivered to the client with specific recommendations according to each skin type. The second one involves choosing a biological serum to fight against symptoms faced by each client. Every face serum avoids any synthetic substance nor animal testing.



We chose to develop an identity that could acquire the qualities of the product, highlighting personalized skin care treatment through genetic data based on laboratory tests and its concern about welfare and the environment.



Two22, a brand that uses the benefits of organic ingredients and backs them up with scientific knowledge.





For more info: press@byfutura.com

Photos by: Rodrigo Chapa



