Paper Aviary at St James's Market - London Exhibition

Nos pone muy contentos haber sido invitados a exhibir nuestras aves de papel en St James London, en Londres, Reino Unido. Es una colaboración con los talentosísimos DN&CO que se encargaron de llevar adelante todo el proyecto, y tiene mas de 100 aves que diseñamos especialmente para la ocasión, embellecidos con tramas icónicas de la moda realizadas por ellos.
El aviario de papel toma su inspiración de la colección de aves exóticas que tenía Charles II, que estaba ubicada en el corazón del St James's Park durante el 1600.
La exhibición además hace referencia a la herencia del estilo y del trabajo artesanal de St James. Cada ave hecha a mano tiene un plumaje con un patrón inspirado en las casas de moda y los artesanos del área. Las patas de gallo, los lunares están tomados de las tramas de marcas como John Smedley, Turnbull & Asser y Aquascutum, que le dan vida a cada ave. Para terminar de enriquecer la experiencia, en la exhibición se escucha una banda de sonido hecha con cantos de las distintas aves.
La exhibición se puede visitar gratis en St James Market desde el 15 de febrero hasta mayo de 2017.
//We are very happy to have been invited to exhibit our paper bird at St James London, in the United Kingdom.
It's a collaboration with the very talented DN&CO that took care of the whole project, and it features more than 100 birds that we specially designed for the occasion, stylized with iconic fashion patterns made by them.
The Paper Aviary takes inspiration from Charles II’s exotic birdcage, which housed his collection of tropical birds during the 1600’s in the heart of St James’s Park.
The exhibition nods to the style and craft heritage of St James’s. Each handcrafted bird displays plumage and patterns inspired by the fashion houses and craftsmen of the area. Houndstooth, checks and polka dots are taken from the fabric patterns of brands such as John Smedley, Turnbull & Asser and Aquascutum animating each paper bird. Enriching the experience further the exhibition features a curated soundtrack of birdsong.
The exhibition will be open to the public free of charge from Feb 15th – May 2017.
Y algunas de las pruebas de las aves nuestro lado, sin colores y tramas
And some of the birds tests on our side, without colors or patterns yet
Además de la exhibición se hicieron fotos para el catálogo, con las aves posando con las marcas que inspiraron sus tramas.
Fotos por Victoria Ling /Estilismo por Sorrel Kinder / Dirección de arte por DN&CO.
// Besides the exhibition, some photos were taken for the catalog, with the birds posing with the brands that inspired they patterns. Photos by Victoria Ling /Styling by Sorrel Kinder / Art direction by DN&CO.
